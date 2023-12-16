Parliament security breach: 1 more accused arrested, to be produced before the Court

In a fresh development, police have arrested one more accused in the Parliament security breach incident that took place on December 13. The accused will now be produced before the concerned judge of Delhi's Patiala House Court, news agency ANI reported.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, a major security breach was reported inside the Lok Sabha after two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour.

The two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

While this was happening inside the Lok Sabha, two other people named Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

All of them were arrested and the alleged mastermind, Lalit Mohan Jha, surrendered before the police on Thursday night.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that a high-level probe is on in the case. Amid demands from opposition leaders for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident, Joshi said both the Parliament buildings fall under the purview of the Lok Sabha speaker.

"Both the buildings are under the speaker's purview. We are following the speaker's order. A high-level enquiry is going on," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a Delhi Court sent Lalit Jha to 7-day custody of the Delhi Police. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi Police's custody on an application moved by the prosecution, which said he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

According to police, the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned.

While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from the spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.

