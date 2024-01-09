PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to inaugurate global trade show today; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

On January 9, the Prime Minister will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar at around 9:30 am, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on January 10 at around 9:45 am. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show on Tuesday from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport a day ahead of the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit..."

Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed… pic.twitter.com/Ygaajg4TfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024

Here's all you need to know about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit:

1. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003, under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, an official statement said.

2. The tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This tenth edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

3. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

4. The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

5. In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

