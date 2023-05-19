PM Narendra Modi to unveil Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hiroshima during his Japan visit for G7 Summit

During his three-day trip to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hiroshima.

Before leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said in a statement, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan."

PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to the G7 Summit and exchanging views on the world's issues and the need to address them jointly.

"I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," he said.

He further said it will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit.

Gandhi's statue has historical significance in the area. In 1945 at the time of the horrifying atomic bomb strike, Gandhi commented on the carnage caused by the nuclear weapon after hearing about it, saying that "if the world had not adopted non-violence, it would lead mankind towards suicide."

The world's first nuclear attack occurred in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing close to 140,000 people and causing an unbelievable amount of property damage. And on August 9, the United States dropped another bomb, named "Fat Man", on Nagasaki city, killing more than 75,000 people.

Atomic bombs have never been used in an actual war before or after the firing of these two bombs.

PM Modi will visit a peace memorial in Hiroshima with other world leaders attending the summit to pay respects to the victims. The Gandhi statue will symbolise peace as he believed that the world could only be saved by non-violence.

From Japan, PM Modi will fly to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he and Prime Minister James Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22.

The Prime Minister will go to Australia for the third and last leg of his journey, where he will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discuss the diaspora event on May 23.

