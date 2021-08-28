Power Secretary reviews coal supply for power plants; forms team to monitor situation daily

Amidst low stocks of coal at certain power plants in the country, Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar on Friday reviewed the coal supply situation in the country.

Kumar conducted a meeting with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and Ministry of Coal in which it was decided to constitute a Core Management Team (CMT) to ensure daily monitoring of the situation, a statement from the Ministry of Power said.

The CMT will have representatives from Ministry of Power, CEA and Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The power plants have been asked to send their requests for priority loading and coal supply issues at a centralised email id so as to enable taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.

"The current situation of the lower coal stocks in certain thermal power plants is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Power. As per standard operating procedure the coal supply issues are taken up in the weekly meeting of sub-group comprising of representatives from CEA, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Power, Railways, coal companies and power utilities to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal," it said.

It was also decided that the coal supply will be regulated for next 7 days for those power plants where coal stock is available for more than 14 days' requirement.

"The freed up coal will be supplied to the plants under super-critical category first and thereafter critical category plants, so that an equitable distribution of coal stocks across all power plants is maintained," the ministry said.

Producing captive coal mines will be mapped with inter-linked thermal power plants and coal supply to these plants may be reduced from CIL.

The CMT is closely monitoring coal stock on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with CIL and Railways to improve coal supply to power plants. "After few days of monitoring another meeting has been scheduled to review and monitor the progress on August 31, 2021 at the level of Secretary (Power), Secretary (Coal) and Member (Traffic), Railways to review the situation."

The ministry attributed low coal stocks in power plants to various reasons including increase in power demand on account of opening up of economy throughout the country and less generation from hydro power plants, which is currently being met by coal-based power generation.

"Further, the maximum peak demand of 200 GW was observed in July 2021 and now it is hovering around 192-193 GW. Historically, maximum demand is observed in the month of September," it said.

