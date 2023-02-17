Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Woman's lawyer claims drunk cricketer 'hit her with a bat'

In a new twist to the selfie controversy involving Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai, the arrested woman’s lawyer claimed that cricketer Prithvi Shaw was 'drunk' and hit her with his bat. The woman was arrested on Thursday for creating a ruckus and allegedly attacking the batsman after he denied taking a selfie with her friends, news agency ANI reported.

According to Gill's lawyer, attorney Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, Shaw hit the woman with his bat.

"In the five-star hotel, social media influencer Sapna Gill just went to Prithvi Shaw as a fan for taking a selfie with him. They were having a party, Prithvi Shaw was drunk and he was holding a bat in his hand and he hit with his bat to Sapna. Then the next day, he went to the police and filed the case," Deshmukh told ANI.

The lawyer further added that they are going to file a case against the cricketer.

"Now, we will file the case against Prithvi Shaw because he was drunk. He drove the car as well in a drunken state and we also got to know that he had hit one bike too. He has beaten influencer Sapna with the bat. We will file a case under sections 354, 509 and 334 on him. Sapna gill and Prithvi Shaw have no past relationship with each other, she just went to take a selfie with him. We are trying to get influencer bail and then we will file the FIR against the cricketer," ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Paraskar said, "An offence was registered in Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under the sections of unlawful assembly, extortion and other sections. The accused damaged the car of the complainant and then demanded Rs 50,000 to let go of the matter. One accused arrested and efforts are underway to nab others."

Notably, Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police booked 8 people after Prithvi Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav's car was attacked outside a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. He filed a police complaint against them. Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur approached Prithvi Shaw for selfies when the India cricketer was enjoying dinner with his companion.

Shaw initially agreed to take selfies, but when the accused returned with repeated requests, Shaw refused, claiming that he had come to have dinner with his buddies and did not want to be disturbed. When the group of people kept insisting, Prithvi's friend had to call the hotel management to intervene.

The hotel manager intervened and requested the accused to leave, which infuriated them. When Prithvi and his friend returned from the dinner, they saw the accused standing with baseball bats. According to the police complaint, the accused shattered the front and rear windows of Prithvi's friend's car.

In his complaint, Ashish also stated that a group of people followed his car and halted it near a gas station. The gang also threatened to file fake cases against Prithvi and his pals if they did not pay them Rs 50,000, according to the complaint.

After India's home series against New Zealand, Prithvi Shaw took a hiatus from competitive cricket. Shaw was called up to the T20i squad for a three-match home series against the BlackCaps in January. However, the Mumbai opener was not selected for the starting XI.

