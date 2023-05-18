Rafael Nadal to miss French Open for first time amid injury woes, says 2024 likely to be last year of his career

Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, the 14-times Roland Garros winner said on Thursday, adding that he believes 2024 might be the last year of his tennis career.

"The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible," Nadal told reporters.

"At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months."

Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for years, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his men's record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.

"If I keep playing at this moment, I don't think I can be there next year... to be able to play the tournaments that I want to say goodbye to those who have supported me," Nadal said.

The French Open begins on May 28.

French Open organisers said on Twitter: "We can't imagine how hard this decision was. We'll definitely miss you at this year's Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on court. Hoping to see you next year in Paris."

Rafa,



We can't imagine how hard this decision was. We'll definitely miss you at this year's Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts.



Hoping to see you next year in Paris 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lTN3GExBFo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2023

HIP PROBLEM

Nadal overcame a niggling foot injury to beat Casper Ruud in last year's final. But he has struggled with his latest issue and has not competed since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence.

Nadal was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Rome and Madrid to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

A setback in his recovery ahead of the Madrid Open and his subsequent withdrawal from the Italian Open had left him facing the prospect of going to Paris without any competitive matches in the build-up to his favourite Grand Slam.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 14th.

Nadal's 14 French Open titles are the most by any player at a single major. He boasts a stunning 112-3 record in Paris and is widely regarded as the 'King of Clay'.

"With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is," Nadal said. "I need to put a stop to my sporting career for a while. I will try to regenerate my body during these months.

"I went through some very difficult years and I think it's time to take better care of my body, I have suffered a lot with injuries... What will happen next year I don't know.

"Roland Garros will always be Roland Garros with or without me ... there will be a new champion and I'm sure the tournament will be a big success."

With inputs from Reuters