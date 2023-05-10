Redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, three national highway projects: PM Modi's key agendas during Rajasthan visit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Rajasthan today where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During his visit to Nathdwara, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public. He will also lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

Furthermore, he will also dedicate three key national highway projects to the country -- including the 114 km six-lane Udaipur-Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and the 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

He will also lay the foundation stone for gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Modi’s itinerary includes a visit to the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and extension of Nursing College.

The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region.

As per the statement by PMO, PM Modi will begin his trip by visiting Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara at around 11 am.

At around 11:45 am, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road.

