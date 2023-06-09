Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Reliance Jio chairman, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani announced their daughter's name as Veda on Friday. A few days ago, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019

The couple announced the news through a card that was made available to the media where it's depicted that the baby girl’s name was announced by her elder brother Prithvi.

The post read, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”

Shloka, who announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed her daughter on May 31.

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and wife Shloka name their second child Veda

Almost a week before the arrival of her daughter, Shloka Mehta was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi.

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on January 19.