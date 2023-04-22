Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians stuck in Sudan

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan days after a call from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats & international officials," said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Jaishankar on Tuesday dialled his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed Sudan's situation while stating that both countries will remain in "close touch". Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch."

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry, in the statement, said, "His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received a phone call from the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar." "During the call, they discussed the current situation in the Republic of Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation and returning to the framework agreement, in a way that ensures the security and stability of Sudan and its brotherly people," the statement added.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF, under the direction of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been engaged in fierce fighting last Saturday in Sudan. Although the two were once partners, tensions between them developed amid talks to incorporate the RSF into the nation's military as part of preparations to reestablish a civilian government.