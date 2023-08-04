scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Gyanvapi case: SC declines to stay HC order permitting ASI survey of mosque complex

Feedback

Gyanvapi case: SC declines to stay HC order permitting ASI survey of mosque complex

Supreme Court said that ASI has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SC declines to stay HC order permitting ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi SC declines to stay HC order permitting ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi

Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. 

Supreme Court said that ASI has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the mosque management committee, contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud the exercise by the ASI is ''digging into history'', violating the Places of Worship Act and impinging upon fraternity and secularism.

''You can't oppose every interlocutory order on same ground and your objections will be decided during the course of hearing,'' said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

''The ASI survey intends to go into the history as to what happened 500 years ago. It would reopen wounds of past,'' Ahmadi said voicing displeasure over the survey ordered by the Allahabad High Court.

During the hearing Ahmadi said the survey violates the Places of Worship (special provisions) Act, 1991 which prohibited change of character of religious places as they existed in 1947.

The apex court was hearing a plea by the mosque committee against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an ASI survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

The high court had on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a pre-existing temple.

Published on: Aug 04, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement