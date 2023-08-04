Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi: ASI begins scientific survey at complex after Allahabad HC order

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has entered the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday to conduct a survey to determine whether the 17th-century mosque has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The survey will continue till 12 noon.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court granted permission to the ASI to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The high court observed that the survey was “necessary in the interest of justice” and shall benefit both parties involved in the matter.

The ASI team members, along with the representatives of the Hindu petitioners to a legal dispute involving the mosque, entered the temple premises around 7 am amid watertight security arrangements.

During the survey, the ASI will prepare a list of the antiquities which are found inside the Mosque complex and undertake the exercise to find the age and nature of the structure.

The ASI team will also carry out the documentation, photography, GPR survey and record a detailed description of the findings without harming the structure. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way.

In July, a Varanasi court allowed ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque, except the Wazukhana which contains a structure claimed to be a Shivling. The aim of the survey is to determine whether the masjid was built by demolishing the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Following this, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi district court's order. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea.

Following the order, the Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee will not participate in the survey. The committee has moved the apex court, which is scheduled to hear the Muslim side’s plea.

Also read: Gyanvapi case: SC to hear Muslim side's plea against HC's ASI survey order on Friday

Also read: Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi: 'If we call it mosque, then there will be dispute; whoever has eyes can see'

Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee joint secretary SM Yasin said the high court has ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid without causing any damage to the mosque. “The Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid appealed against the order in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Its hearing is fixed for today,” he said.

In Varanasi, a four-layered police protection has been deployed outside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to avoid any clash. The four-layered deployment consists of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, PSC Jawans, Para Military Forces and commandos.

The police said that they were also keeping an eye on the social media to prevent the spread of false or provoking information.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: India to grow at average 6.7% per year from FY24 to FY31: S&P Global