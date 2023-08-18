SpiceJet passenger caught secretly clicking pictures of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight

A man allegedly harassed an air hostess on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai on August 16. The man reportedly took pictures of the air hostess without her consent and made inappropriate comments.

A video of the same is being circulated on social media platform Instagram regarding alleged sexual harassment by the passenger. In the video, it was revealed that the passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women.

The man, who was seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight no 157, allegedly started taking pictures of the air hostess while she was serving food. He also made inappropriate comments about her.

The incident was reported to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which issued notices to the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DCW has also sought a report from SpiceJet on the incident.

“In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted on Friday sharing copies of the notices.

According to the airline spokesperson, the passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology.

The flight landed in Mumbai and the man was taken off the plane by the police. He has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman.

“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger Was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile,” the DCW notice read.

“If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same, detailed action taken report in the matter and provide the sought information to the Commission Considering the gravity of the matter,” Maliwal wrote after asking for the copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

This comes after two passengers were de-boarded from a SpiceJet flight flying from Delhi to Hyderabad on January 23 for unruly behavior.

The passengers, who were traveling together, allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew and caused a disturbance on the flight. The crew informed the pilot about the incident and the pilot decided to de-board the passengers.

The passengers were handed over to the police at the Delhi airport. They have been booked for creating a nuisance in a public place.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram Lander successfully undergoes first deboosting operation, next round on Aug 20