Sudan evacuation: 2 IAF planes, naval ship on standby as India seeks to expedite rescue

Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan as part of the preparations for evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

"The government is making all out efforts to ensure safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In Sudan, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are waging a deadly power struggle across the country.

The MEA said on Sunday that contingency plans for the evacuation of the Indians from Sudan have been put in place but noted that any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, PTI reported.

It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be "volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.

"As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

"Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," it said.

India is also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated, the MEA said.

Apart from Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Saudi Arabia said it has evacuated 66 citizens from Sudan, including a few Indian nationals.

It is learnt that Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indians who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight stuck in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Also Read: Foreign states rush high-risk Sudan evacuation, some foreign citizens hurt