‘Travel, don’t cause trouble’: DMRC bans filming Instagram reels, dance videos inside Delhi metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently seen a surge in the number of people recording Instagram reels inside train coaches. In order to prohibit such videos, DMRC said that passengers can be fined if they are caught making reels inside the metro.

It has been observed that filming such videos can be a source of disturbance and inconvenience for other passengers, noted DMRC.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC shared a public service message, which read, "Travel, don't cause trouble," along with a graphic that said, "Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance."

The message suggested that recording dance videos or making reels of any such activities can create inconvenience to passengers and therefore it should be strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

The DMRC further said in a tweet, "Filming reels/dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro."

Netizens appreciated the move by Delhi metro. “Best decision ever made, bye bye chappris,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Please do advertisement inside metro coaches also via posters etc.”

“Jaise ki Tumne tweet kiya aur woh maan gaye.” Another added, “Tumhari aaj tak kisi ne suni hai jo ab sunega koi?” a third user commented.

Another user said, “Good decision,” while the other noted, “Thank you #DelhiMetro for this action, very much needed.”

This is not the first time that Delhi Metro has issued such warnings. Earlier, DMRC took an example of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song to say that "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

DMRC had earlier shared a meme with a caption, "Metro mein 'safar' karein, 'suffer' naa karayein (travel in the metro, don't make others suffer)".

