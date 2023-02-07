Turkey Earthquake: PM Modi gets emotional over Turkey situation; recalls 2001 Bhuj earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party meeting, became emotional as he talked about the existing situation in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Recalling the 2001 Bhuj earthquake that claimed numerous lives in Gujarat, the PM spoke about the challenges posed for the rescue operations. He added that he could very well relate to what Turkey was going through right now.

More than 5,000 people have died and thousands injured after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. Countries around the world have dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts.

According to Turkey's Ambassador to India, India was among the first countries to react when Turkey asked for medical assistance from it amid making calls for international help for search and rescue.

The Turkish Ambassador to India referred to New Delhi as 'dost' after the Centre decided to offer assistance to the quake-hit nation.

India has sent the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Turkey along with relief materials.

The first Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 flight carrying national disaster response force (NDRF) personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities and equipment, reached Turkey on Tuesday morning.

Hours after that, the second IAF C-17 flight with NDRF teams left for quake-hit Turkey.

"Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Türkiye. India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need," external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all possible assistance to cope with the tragedy.

In 2001, a powerful earthquake hit Gujarat's Kutch district in which more than 20,000 people were killed and over 1.5 lakh people were injured.

