Ukraine crisis: Pakistani, Turkish nationals safely cross borders with Indian flag 

The Indian Tricolour came to the rescue of not only Indian students stuck in Ukraine but also those from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of war-torn Ukraine, according to a report in ANI.



Indian students who arrived in Romanian capital Bucharest from Ukraine said the Tricolour not only helped them but also Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing several border checkpoints.



“We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying Indian flag, we won’t have any problems,” a medical student who arrived in southern Ukraine from Odessa told the news agency.

#WATCH | "We were easily given clearance due to the Indian flag; made the flag using a curtain & colour spray...Both Indian flag & Indians were of great help to the Pakistani, Turkish students," said Indians students after their arrival in Bucharest, Romania#UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/vag59CcPVf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Students also said that they bought spray paints from nearby markets to prepare Indian flags. A student said that even Turkish and Pakistani students were using the Indian flag to pass checkpoints.



Students who came from Odessa moved from Molodova to Romania. A student said that citizens of Molodova were very helpful as they provided them with accommodation and transportation to reach Romania while adding that the Indian Embassy had already made arrangements.



The student said that they booked the bus from Odessa for Molodova border. The student added that Molodovan citizens provided them with free accommodation, taxis and buses to get to Romania.

Upon arrival, a student is first taken to a shelter and provided with food while the registration takes place for the date of evacuation, the student added.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also responded to media queries regarding reports of Indian students being held as hostages in Ukraine. The MEA said in its reply that the embassy in Ukraine is in constant touch with Indians stranded in the war-torn country while adding that many students left Kharkiv yesterday with the cooperation of Ukrainian authorities.

It also mentioned that the Ministry has not received any reports which suggest a hostage situation regarding any Indian student.