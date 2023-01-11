Uttar Pradesh: Amid Joshimath scare, houses in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh develop sudden cracks

Several houses in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have developed cracks leading to panic among locals. This comes right in the middle of a crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath where hundreds of families are at risk of being homeless as cracks have developed in almost 700 homes.

“Over the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses due to which we are living in panic. We have complained about it but the Municipal Corporation authorities are not taking any concrete actions and are only giving assurances. We are afraid that the houses may collapse,” Shashi, a local, said, reported news agency ANI.

A pipeline laid under the government's Smart City initiative is now leaking, leading to the cracks, locals said.

Another local said that it has been almost three to four days. "We have informed the relevant departments, but no assistance has been provided so far. We are being forced to live in terror,” said Afsha Mashroor, another local.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, took cognizance of the issue and said that all necessary actions would be taken by the civic body.

“We have just received information of cracks in some houses in the Kanwariganj area. The matter has not yet come to full notice. We will send our teams to the site and necessary actions will be taken,” Yadav assured.

What's happening in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Back in Joshimath, residents were in tears as they prepared to leave homes marked for demolition after they developed cracks due to land subsidence.

In Joshimath, the gateway to two famous pilgrimage sites Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, the administration has identified 678 buildings that have now become unsafe.

The holy town of Joshimath has been divided into three zones, 'Danger', 'Buffer', and 'Completely Safe', based on the magnitude of danger from land subsidence or the sinking or settling of the ground surface.

Recently, a geologist warned that what the country is seeing in Joshimath, can very easily and soon replicate in the districts of Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Champawat.

"The foundation of these cities is very poor, making them very vulnerable," Kotlia said while speaking to India Today.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Joshimath updates: Locals oppose demolition of unsafe houses, hotels; demand compensation