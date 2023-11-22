Uttarkashi tunnel collapse updates: Back-up tunnel being prepared, trapped workers served food, fruits

Uttarakashi rescue operations news: Rescue operations to save the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi resumed in full force as drilling work began on Tuesday late night after being paused since November 17.

41 workers have been trapped inside the underconstruction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district from November 12. The rescue workers have created the space for a vertical drilling platform by cutting into the mountain above the tunnel.

The construction of a micro tunnel is also under works at present. The micro tunnel will be constructed perpendicular to the existing tunnel from the left side of the tunnel mouth. The process is likely to take up considerable amount of time, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has undertaken a five-option plan to rescue the workers trapped since November 12, Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain told news agency PTI.

"Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailled to carry out these options. 5 agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities," Jain said.

The NHIDCL has started work on the first evacuation tunnel, which is 60-70 m long and 900 m wide. RVNL has also started working on another vertical pipeline for supplying essential items. The THDC, on the other hand, will start the work of microtunnelling from the Barkot end of the tunnel whereas the SJVNL will do vertical drilling to rescue the workers. ONGC, which has expertise in deep drilling, has also started the initial work for vertical drilling from Barkot end, Jain explained.

The rescue work has faced many challenges due to the underlying rock formations and the high-altitude location of the tunnel. While the plans to rescue the trapped workers are being worked out, they were served a meal comprising veg pulao, matar paneer, and chapatis with butter last night. The food was delivered via a 6-inch pipeline, which has been used to send fruits and establish communication with workers as well.

(With India Today, agency inputs)

