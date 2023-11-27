Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling progresses, Indian army called in; top developments here

Efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot Uttarkashi tunnel for over two weeks have intensified, marking the 15th day of the operation since the tunnel collapse on November 12 due to a landslide along Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. Authorities are currently evaluating six different plans to extricate the stranded workers.

On Sunday, rescue teams initiated a new approach by vertically drilling into the hill above the tunnel, reaching a depth of nearly 20 meters on the first day. The goal is to drill at least 86 meters to reach the trapped workers. The Indian Army has also joined the operation, manually drilling the tunnel in collaboration with various government agencies.

Mahmood Ahmed, Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), stated that vertical boring is expected to conclude by Thursday if no obstacles arise.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Top Developments

As of Sunday evening, only 8.15 meters of the 47-meter auger shaft pushed into the debris remained to be cut and removed, according to officials. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh visited the disaster site to assess the latest developments.

On Saturday, the auger machine blades encountered issues while drilling through the rubble, leading rescuers to explore alternative options. A landline facility has been installed in the tunnel to maintain communication between the trapped workers and their families.

Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged patience, stating that the operation's duration is unpredictable given the challenges of working on a mountain. Arnold Dix, an international tunnelling expert at the site, assured that the workers would be rescued "by Christmas."

Drilling through the Silkyara rubble was halted on Friday and resumed on Saturday after addressing issues with the auger machine. The workers have been provided with food, medicines, and other essentials through a six-inch-wide pipe. Additionally, they were given mobile phones for entertainment.

A high-level meeting with state administration officials and all agencies involved in the rescue operation took place on Saturday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Emphasising the top priority of evacuating the workers safely, he assured continuous efforts and exploration of all options for their safe rescue.

