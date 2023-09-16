Vande Bharat sleeper train and Vande Metro likely to be rolled out by next year

The country could see its first Vande Bharat sleeper train in March next year, according to a Railways official. "Sleeper coach of Vande Bharat will be rolled out in the current financial year where the first train is under production and will be rolled out in March 2024," BG Mallya, the General Manager of ICF, told news agency ANI.

In addition to the sleeper train, the ICF is also building a new type of Vande Bharat train called the Vande Metro. It will be a 12-coach train that will be used for short-distance travel and is expected to be rolled out by January 2024.

Vande Metro will be rolled out by January which will have 12 coaches, added Mallya.

On September 5, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch would soon get a Vande Bharat Express.

"It is time for Vande Bharat to run on this route. Your Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta has already requested for the same. Vande Bharat Express will run on your route soon," the Minister said while addressing the public.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. These trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18. India's first semi-high-speed train was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize its made-in-India status. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

