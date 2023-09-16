Probe agency to summon Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, others linked to scam-accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon top Bollywood actors and singers in connection with the ongoing investigation with the Mahadev online betting case, India Today reported on Saturday.

Several actors and singers including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Sukhwinder Singh, reportedly attended the wedding ceremony of Mahadev Book app promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, in UAE, in February this year.

Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform and is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.

Digital evidence gathered by the ED suggests that Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore was made in cash, the sources said, as per the India Today report.

Sources have now revealed that a probe into the app's success party, organised by Chandrakar and the second promoter, Ravi Uppal, held last year in September, was also underway, the report added.

At that time also, several Bollywood actors and singers attended the party, who are now under the ED's scanner. Bollywood bigwigs reportedly received cash payments through hawala from event management firms, for both the events.

ED seizes assets worth Rs 417 crore

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate froze and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case.

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, which was running operations from Dubai, was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, they alleged.

Large scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts, the ED said.

Large expenditure in cash is also being done in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it added.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev Online Book Betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh, PTI)

