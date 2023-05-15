Walmart CEO Doug McMillon meets PM Modi, promises $10 billion annual exports by 2027

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his recent meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in the national capital was a fruitful one during which they had insightful discussions on different subjects.

PM Modi also said he was happy to see "India emerge as an attractive destination for investment."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment."

The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment. https://t.co/o6YgFfgbF5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2023

Earlier on 11 May, McMillon had called on PM Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting USD 10B per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods," McMillon was quoted as saying in a tweet by Walmart Inc.

The tweet further read, "The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity."

It is to be noted that the top brass of Walmart had also met with suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans, and MSMEs in India last week.

Commenting on the interaction, Walmart said, "We have a long history in India and we're continuing to grow an ecosystem that creates opportunity."

"We look forward to continuing to work together with our partners to make quality, affordable, sustainable products for our customers and members, help businesses grow, create jobs, strengthen resilient communities, and accelerate India’s progress as a manufacturing destination. This ties into our goal to expand our exports of ‘Made in India’ products from India to $10 billion each year by 2027," McMillon stated during his visit to India.

Also Read: Ratan Tata, Tiger Global-backed Upstox breaks even in FY23; revenue touches Rs 1,000 crore