WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, November 27, offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. He has also sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.”

Sharing another set of pictures, PM wrote, “Om Namo Venkatesaya! Some more glimpses from Tirumala.”

This is the fourth time Narendra Modi has visited the Tirumala temple after being elected as the Prime Minister of India. PM Modi visited the temple at 8 am today, and after concluding his two-day visit to Tirumala with the temple visit, PM Modi left for election-bound Telangana.

On Sunday, PM Modi arrived at Reniginta Airport. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received PM Modi at the airport. The PM later reached Tirumala by road and went to Rachana guesthouse, where Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and other officials welcomed him.

After resting for the night at Tirumala on Sunday, Narendra Modi offered prayers at the temple today. While YS Jagan returned to Gannavaram after receiving PM Modi at the Renigunta airport, Governor Abdul Nazeer accompanied Modi during his two-day visit to the city.

In an effort to prepare the city for PM Modi’s visit, security in both the pilgrim towns of Tirumala and Tirupati was tightened.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today, PM Modi wished all Indians and said that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji always emphasised serving others. In addition, he said brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world.

Wishing everyone, he wrote in a social media post on X. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world. Had also paid tributes to him during #MannKiBaat yesterday,” he wrote.