'We are ready...': Army chief Manoj Pande amid border tension with China

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey on Sunday said that India is maintaining a strong defensive posture and is prepared for any 'contingency' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. In the northern border areas, he said the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace.

"Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," he said while speaking at the annual Army Day celebration in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Earlier this week, the army chief had said that the situation along the border with China was 'stable' but 'unpredictable'.

India and China have held a series of talks to ease the tension and resolve the crisis in Ladakh that began two years ago when the Chinese PLA advanced in areas claimed by New Delhi. Just last month, China once again tried to change the status quo in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the border with Pakistan, the army chief said that although ceasefire violations on the western border had lowered, there was still a terror infrastructure on the opposing side and that several proxy organisations had turned to targeted killings to increase their visibility. "Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such attempts. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there," he said.

Pande emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming positive changes and have rejected violence.

On December 9, the Chinese Army attempted to alter the status quo along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh through a face-off with the Indian troops. However, the Indian Army was able to push the Chinese Army back without any casualties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that on the Northern borders, China was seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces, violating our agreements. Despite Covid, he said India's counter-response was strong and firm.

