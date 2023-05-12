'We reject the assertion...': Air India on Rs 30 lakh fine over flight cockpit violation case

Tata-owned Air India on Friday said it rejects "the assertion that no action was taken in response to the complaint" regarding a cockpit violation incident in February.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing ''safety sensitive issue'' related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi Air India flight on February 27.

Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

“We acknowledge and accept the DGCA’s ruling. However, we reject the assertion that no action was taken by Air India in response to the complaint. There were a number of allegations which needed to be worked through with due process and confidentiality, and which commenced immediately upon the complaint being lodged," said Air India spokesperson.

Interestingly, the DGCA learnt during its investigation that the ‘lady passenger’ in question was an Air India staff on duty who was travelling as a passenger. The regulator has directed the airline to take administrative action against her including removing her from any managerial functions for a specified period.