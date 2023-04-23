'We will not budge…': Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers protest against WFI chief again

On Sunday, top wrestlers from the country, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI boss, who has denied the allegations that first surfaced in January this year when grapplers had staged a 'sit-in' protest and demanded that the federation be disbanded, said a PTI report.

The six-member oversight panel submitted its report in the first week of April but the government has not yet made it public. The panel is headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom.

"How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report. It's already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?," questioned Vinesh, the world championship medallist.

She added, "We have filed a complaint at a police station in Connaught Place and want an FIR to be filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh."

Singh, who has completed 12 years as WFI president, has confirmed that he will not contest for the top post in the WFI election on May 7.

However, he had indicated that he may find a role for himself within the national federation.

Singh has appeared before the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the government's oversight panel during the three-month period since the country's top wrestlers made the allegations.

However, multiple sources have confirmed that the wrestlers couldn't prove the sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief, the PTI report mentioned.

"We will not budge from Jantar Mantar," said Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, adding that this fight will not stop.

The promises that were made to us when we first protested, not one of them has been fulfilled, she added. Malik also mentioned that two days back, seven girls, including a minor, lodged a complaint at a CP police station, despite that they are not taking the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia said it was his moral duty to stand up with the protesting women wrestlers.

"Agar hum inke saath nahin khare honge toh aur kaun khara hoga (If we don't stand up with them them who will?)," the Tokyo Games bronze medallist said.

(With PTI inputs)

