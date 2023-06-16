Weakened storm, advance planning help oil & gas installations, transporters tide over Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

Although considerably weakened to turn into a depression by the time Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Saurashtra coast, strong winds blowing at 80-90 kmph speeds, accompanied by heavy rainfall, affected normal life in the western state.

Oil majors and energy companies told Business Today that preparations to meet any eventuality arising in the big storm’s aftermath have so far enabled them to avert any severe contingencies.

One of India’s leading oil & gas majors, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), said its officials were in constant touch with district-level authorities in Gujarat to monitor the situation.

“We would like to assure you that BPCL’s 1,251 fuel stations are stocked up with petrol and diesel to serve the motoring public,” a company official told BT.

The Indo-Russian JV Nayara Energy, which operates a large oil refinery in the Vadinar township of Dwarka district in the state, informed that they had put in place adequate measures for the well-being of their employees as well as contract workers.

“Port authorities have suspended all marine activities and vessel berthing until June 16, with the next berthing expected on June 17 evening. The Indian Railways has temporarily halted all rail movements until June 16. Overall crude throughput reduction of about 80 kilotonnes is expected,” informed a company spokesperson.

Pointing out that port and rail operations were likely to resume by June 17, they ruled out any concerns regarding production or intermediate ullage.

The country’s largest integrated power company, Tata Power, also said that even while maintaining the supply of uninterrupted electricity during the storm, ensuring the safety of employees working at the company’s Mundra plant remained its top priority.

“All necessary measures have been deployed related to the safety and welfare of our employees, families, and contractors. Our Mundra plant is operating in the midst of the cyclone and supplying power to our consumers with limited employees at the site. We are in constant touch with the local authorities and are adhering to all the safety guidelines,” said a company spokesperson.

Even as the world’s fourth-largest rail transporter Indian Railways cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure, it continues to monitor the situation from a war room set up at the Ministry of Railway headquarters in New Delhi.

A total of 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated and 38 trains short-originated, according to the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur.

Sources at the world’s busiest single runway airport, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had proactively completed runway repair and maintenance work and undertaken critical checks nearly two weeks ago, said flight operations overall continued to be normal.

This is particularly significant as CSMIA has strong connectivity with all civilian airports located in areas of Gujarat where the cyclone made landfall and, therefore, has to be fully prepared for any exigencies at this point.

