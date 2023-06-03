Why? Why does Indian Railways keep failing Indians? Twitterati are furious

A horrific accident in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains on Friday night killed at least 300 people and injured nearly 1,000 in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country. The Indian Railways has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Prime Minister on Saturday reached Odisha's Balasore to take stock of the situation at the accident site, where rescue operations are currently underway.

Earlier today, the prime minister convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, after which he decided to visit the site of the tragic accident.

Twitteratis are furious over the accident and are demanding accountability from the government and Indian Railways. They are also criticizing the poor condition of the railway tracks in Odisha.

"This is a tragedy. The government must take responsibility for this accident." a user wrote. "The condition of the railway tracks in Odisha is appalling. This accident could have been avoided," another one commented. "My heart goes out to the families of the victims. This is a terrible loss," a third user commented. "The government must do more to improve the safety of the railway system,” a fourth user said. "This is a wake-up call for the government. They must take action to prevent such accidents from happening in the future," a fifth user said. “If this animation video of "Odisha Train Accident" is true, then who is responsible for this mishap? No Kawach System or any other system in the world can prevent us from such accidents,” a user commented. “Extremely disheartening! The government should be held responsible for this tragedy,” another one wrote.

The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga Bazar between the Balasore and Soro stations at around 7 pm, according to South Eastern Railway officials. Soon after, the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed at the same site. Some coaches of the Coromandel Express fell on top of a stationary goods train on an adjacent railway track.

The railways have announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. Modi has announced additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

