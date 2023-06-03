‘Families crushed away, limbless bodies’: Coromandel accident survivor narrates horrific details

A Coromandel Express passenger who was rescued from the deadly Odisha train catastrophe recounted his ordeal as the death toll grew to 233. Anubhav Das, who was travelling in the same train and was rescued successfully from the mishap, said on Twitter that he has seen more than 200 dead bodies.

“Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget," he wrote.

His Twitter post reads, “As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident.”

“Three trains were involved in the accident - Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur - Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel express derailed and collided with the Goods train (parked on the loop track on the side),” he said.

Das further said, “Subsequently the derailed coaches hit the oncoming Yesvantpur express on the nearby track. 3 general coaches of Yesvantpur express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel express including General, Sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged.”

“Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget,” he added, recollecting the memories of the tragic incident.

Many internet users asked him if he was alright and needed help. Das, however, informed that he had reached home safely. “Police, ambulance services and NDRF teams are already at the site. I am safely home now. Thank you so much though," he replied.

A massive rescue operation was started on Friday night at the accident site in Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore to pull out people trapped in the derailed coaches. Currently, 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations at the accident spot. The train mishap is considered one of the deadliest train crashes in India in recent times.

