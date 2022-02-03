scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
In Focus
Winter Olympics: Indian envoy to not attend opening or closing ceremony in China

Feedback

Winter Olympics: Indian envoy to not attend opening or closing ceremony in China

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati that DD Sports will not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Bagchi said it is regrettable that the Chinese side has politicised an event like the Olympics. Bagchi said it is regrettable that the Chinese side has politicised an event like the Olympics.

The Indian charge d'affaires in Beijing will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of Winter Olympics to be held from February 4-20 in the Chinese capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The decision comes in response to China making a commander of its People's Liberation Army, Qi Fabao, who was involved in the Galwan Valley clashes with the Indian Army in 2020, a torchbearer for the flame of the Olympics.

"It's indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has politicised an event like the Olympics. Our charge d'affaires will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Following this, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said that DD Sports, the sports channel of public service broadcaster Doordarshan, will not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

The eastern Ladakh border row escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the clashes that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

In February last year, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

(With agency inputs)
 

TAGS:

BT TV