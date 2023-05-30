Wrestlers in tears after reaching Haridwar to throw their medals in Ganga | Watch

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

A huge crowd gathered around protesting wrestlers in Haridwar, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took to Twitter to say that they will immerse the medals in the holy river at 6 pm. "These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges because she is Maa Ganga. After that, there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she said in the statement written in Hindi.

#WATCH | Crowd gathers around protesting wrestlers in Haridwar who have come to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/YhN1oxOFtr — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

The visuals from Haridwar showed wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia surrounded by supporters, in tears, slumped to the ground before immersing their medals in a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the tears of wrestlers are tears in the eyes of the whole country. The whole country seems to be in a state of shock as top wrestlers prepare to immerse their medals in Ganga, Kejriwal added.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also said that he is travelling to Haridwar to extend his support to the wrestlers and has urged them not to immerse their medals in the Ganga river.

This comes after Delhi police on Sunday detained Malik along with World Championships bronze winner Vinesh Phogat and another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, and later filed FIRs against the wrestlers for violation of law and order.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging the Olympic and world championships medal-winning players were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon ahead of their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers did not have permission to move towards the new Parliament building, hours after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when they were stopped by police, an ugly scuffle broke out.

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to different locations in the national capital before they were released. The police officers later cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the grapplers.

