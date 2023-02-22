Young Professionals Scheme: 2,400 UK visas up for grabs! Check eligibility, how to apply

Key Highlights:

The UK Government on Tuesday invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme. Under the scheme, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old can live and work in the UK for up to two years.

"This is an excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK," said the British High Commission in New Delhi as reported by PTI.

The first ballot, which is free to enter, opens at 2:30 pm IST on February 28 and closes at 2:29 pm IST on March 2.

"You must be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot before you can apply for this visa," said the British High Commission.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa, you must:

Be an Indian national or citizen between 18 and 30 years old.

Be at least 18 years old on the date you plan to travel to the UK.

Have a qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above (Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6, 7 or 8).

Have £2,530 in savings to support yourself in the UK.

Not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or who you’re financially responsible for.

How to apply

If you’re eligible, enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot.

If you’re successful in the ballot, you’ll receive an invitation to apply for the visa.

Prepare the documents that you need to apply.

Apply for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

When to apply

If you’re successful in the ballot you’ll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation.

You must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for your visa.

Documents required

When you apply, you’ll need to provide:

A valid passport or other document that shows your identity and nationality

Evidence that you have at least £2,530 in your bank account, for example bank statements

Evidence of your qualifications

Your tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re living in India or another listed country

A police report or clearance certificate from India

How much does it cost

The application fee charges have been set at GBP 259 and additional costs involved is a GBP 940 healthcare surcharge and proof that the applicant has GBP 2,530 in personal savings.

Unsuccessful candidates can apply for future ballots, with the next tentatively scheduled for July.

