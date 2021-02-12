Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high in Delhi, near Rs 100 per litre in this city

Petrol prices in Rajasthan's Ganganagar have reached a peak at Rs 98.60 per litre on Friday. Before this, the city recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 98.33 per litre on January 27. Diesel price in the city crossed Rs 90-mark at Rs 90.37 per litre, which is also the highest across India. Since Tuesday, petrol prices have been hiked by 0.88 paise per litre and diesel prices have gone up by 0.97 paise per litre in the city.

Fuel prices have been on a rising spree this week in other parts of the country as well, especially Metro cities. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates saw an increase of 29 paise and 35 paise, respectively, today. One needs to pay Rs 88.14 for a litre for petrol, whereas a litre of diesel will cost you Rs 78.38 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices have reached a new high of Rs 94.62 per litre, whereas one needs to pay Rs 85.32 per litre for diesel. In cities like Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices have reached Rs 90.44 per litre and Rs 89.44 per litre, respectively. You need to pay Rs 83.52 per litre for diesel in Chennai, whereas, in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 81.96 per litre.

Indian oil companies started raising fuel rates on January 6 after a gap of two months. Since then, petrol rates have gone up by Rs 4.43 and diesel prices have risen by Rs 4.51 in Delhi.

Despite the increase in fuel rates since January 6, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said since petrol and diesel prices are determined by a global price mechanism, it was a misnomer to say that fuel prices are at an all-time high.

Pradhan told Rajya Sabha, "In the last 300 days, there have been around 60 days of an increase in price (and) in around 7 days in petrol and 21 days in diesel we have decreased the price. And for almost 250 days we have not increased or decreased prices. So, it's a misnomer to campaign in that it is an all-time high." He added international crude oil price is an indicator whereas the international product price is the benchmark. The Union Minister further stated in the Upper House of the Parliament, "In our country, state governments and the union government are careful about their tax collection because everybody has their own welfare commitment, developmental priorities for that they need some resources from this route."