Petrol and Diesel Price/Rate Today: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Petrol Diesel Rate Price Today

Slowdown Blues: Petrol, diesel demand in September lowest in 2 years; crude import falls

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
The fall in consumption of petroleum products has also led to the decrease in crude oil imports by 15 per cent in September. Consumption of fuel is likely to remain low in the coming months as well.

 
 

Fuel prices unchanged for 2nd consecutive day; petrol costs Rs 72.98 in Delhi, diesel Rs 65.95

No change in petrol, diesel prices today; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, but diesel is still above Rs 70 per litre in Chennai
Fuel prices cut by up to 6 paise; check out petrol, diesel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol has seen Rs 1.01 paise drop in price, while diesel prices have been cut by 0.68 paise since October 2
Petrol, diesel see 13 paise cut; check out latest fuel prices across metros

In a big relief, the petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, while diesel is still above Rs 70 in Mumbai and Chennai
Petrol, diesel prices cut by up to 10 paise; check out fuel rates in 4 major cities

Fuel prices spike on Tuesday; petrol jumps 19 paise in Delhi to Rs 74.61, diesel 16 paise to Rs 67.49

Petrol, diesel prices cut by up to 6 paise today; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel prices today: Petrol was priced at Rs 73.22 per litre in Delhi on Tuesday, while diesel was sold at Rs 66.11 per litre
No change petrol, diesel prices today; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol, diesel prices cut by up to 16 paise; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel price today: In total, petrol has seen a Rs 1.14-paise drop in price, while diesel prices have been cut by 0.84 paise since October 2
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check out latest fuel rates across metros

Petrol cut by 19 paise, diesel sees 9 paise drop in price; check out latest fuel rates today

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across 4 major cities; check out latest fuel rates today

Fuel prices have crossed Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi it is still under Rs 75 after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities
Fuel prices increase after 3 days; petrol Rs 74.42 in Delhi, Rs 80.08 in Mumbai

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi is the lowest amongst the four metros. Diesel rates have crossed the Rs 70-per-litre mark in Mumbai and Chennai.

