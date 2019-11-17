Slowdown Blues: Petrol, diesel demand in September lowest in 2 years; crude import falls

Petrol Diesel Rate Price Today
The fall in consumption of petroleum products has also led to the decrease in crude oil imports by 15 per cent in September. Consumption of fuel is likely to remain low in the coming months as well.
Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, but diesel is still above Rs 70 per litre in Chennai
Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol has seen Rs 1.01 paise drop in price, while diesel prices have been cut by 0.68 paise since October 2
In a big relief, the petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, while diesel is still above Rs 70 in Mumbai and Chennai
Petrol and diesel prices today: Petrol was priced at Rs 73.22 per litre in Delhi on Tuesday, while diesel was sold at Rs 66.11 per litre
Petrol and diesel price today: In total, petrol has seen a Rs 1.14-paise drop in price, while diesel prices have been cut by 0.84 paise since October 2
Fuel prices have crossed Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi it is still under Rs 75 after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities
Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi is the lowest amongst the four metros. Diesel rates have crossed the Rs 70-per-litre mark in Mumbai and Chennai.
