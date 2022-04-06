CNG price hiked again in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg, check new rates effective today

Delhi-NCR commuters seem to have no respite as compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have been hiked again today.

The CNG price in Delhi has been increased on April 6, by Rs 2.50 per kg. With this hike, the retail cost of CNG in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi has touched Rs 66.61/kg.

CNG price has been raised by Rs 6.6 per kg over the last five days. The last increase, which too was Rs 2.5 per kg, was affected on April 4.

Check latest CNG retail rates across cities here: -

NCT of Delhi: Rs 66.61 per kg

Gurugram: Rs 74.94 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad: Rs 69.18 per kg

Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 75.27 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli: Rs 73.86 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur: Rs 78.40 per kg

Rewari: Rs 77.07 per kg

Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand: Rs 76.89 per kg

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were also hiked by 80 paise on Wednesday and are retailing at Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 120.51 per litre (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).