Hyderabad surprise
Hyderabad's wait for an official Apple Store is about to end. The iPhone maker will open its first company-operated retail outlet in the city on December 10, 2026, at 5 pm. Named Apple Kukatpally, the store will be located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall. It will become Apple's seventh retail store in India, giving local customers direct access to the company's products, experts and services.
Pearl connection
What do Hyderabad's famous pearls have to do with an Apple Store? Quite a lot, apparently. Apple has unveiled a special pearl-inspired logo for its upcoming Kukatpally outlet, featuring shimmering, iridescent colours that reflect the city's historic association with pearls. The company has also released exclusive wallpapers, stickers and a music playlist celebrating Hyderabad's local sounds.
iPhone playground
Want to explore Apple's newest gadgets before deciding what to buy? The Hyderabad store will showcase products including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo. Customers will also be able to explore MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods and other devices. Unlike simply ordering online, shoppers can experience products in person and seek guidance from Apple's retail specialists.
Free surprises
An Apple Store visit doesn't necessarily mean spending money. The upcoming Hyderabad outlet will host free 'Today at Apple' sessions where visitors can explore photography, video creation and digital drawing. Customers will also have access to technical experts, including Apple's Genius team, for product-related assistance. The store aims to offer more than just a place to buy an iPhone.
Seventh milestone
Apple's India retail network is growing, and Hyderabad is the latest addition. The company already operates two stores in Mumbai, two in Delhi-NCR, one in Bengaluru and one in Pune. Apple Kukatpally will become its seventh company-run outlet and second in southern India. Interestingly, Hyderabad already hosts Apple's research and development and retail customer care teams, making the new store another addition to its local operations.