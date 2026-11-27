Seventh milestone

Apple's India retail network is growing, and Hyderabad is the latest addition. The company already operates two stores in Mumbai, two in Delhi-NCR, one in Bengaluru and one in Pune. Apple Kukatpally will become its seventh company-run outlet and second in southern India. Interestingly, Hyderabad already hosts Apple's research and development and retail customer care teams, making the new store another addition to its local operations.