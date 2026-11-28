All four regions remained above the neutral threshold of 50, indicating expectations of improving market conditions. The East and South recorded the strongest quarter-on-quarter gains, rising nine points each. The North improved from 52 to 59, while the West recovered from 50 to 56.

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Why is East India leading?

East India’s top ranking reflects the potential offered by infrastructure development, relatively affordable properties and opportunities for further market growth.

According to Vijay Raundal, Managing Director of Teerth Realties, told Business Today, "The region’s optimism may be driven by developing infrastructure, value-for-money housing options and its relatively low starting point. He noted that the North benefits from strong end-user demand, while the established markets of the South and West remain optimistic but comparatively cautious.

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Raundal added that effective project execution at the local level will ultimately determine whether rising confidence translates into actual growth.

Residential activity also showed improvement in key markets, with housing sales in Bengaluru and Kolkata increasing 5% and 4%, respectively, year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026.

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North India gains confidence amid selective demand

North India’s sentiment score climbed seven points to 59, placing it just behind the East. However, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded mixed residential market trends.

Residential sales across the NCR declined 11% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026, even as property prices registered double-digit growth in Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. This indicates that buyers remain active but increasingly selective about prices, property sizes and locations.

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Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director at Dalcore, told Business Today, "Infrastructure development, improving connectivity, strategic locations and a strong corporate ecosystem are supporting demand for luxury housing in Gurugram.

He also highlighted growing interest in branded residences, as international associations and luxury brands explore opportunities in North India. Buyers are increasingly seeking globally benchmarked living experiences backed by trusted brands, thoughtful architecture and quality construction.

Chowdhry said Dalcore remains focused on prime locations, architectural excellence and elevated living experiences.

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South and West remain optimistic

The South’s future sentiment score rose to 56 from 47 in the previous quarter, while the West improved from 50 to 56.

In the West, stronger office activity supported confidence. Office transactions in Mumbai and Pune increased 33% and 18%, respectively, year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026.

Nikhil Mawale, Co-Founder and CEO of PropertyDrone Realty, told Business Today, "The narrow gap between regional scores was more significant than the East’s first-place ranking. He cautioned investors against relying solely on sentiment, emphasising that micro-market demand, pricing and project delivery would determine actual growth."