Ahmedabad recorded the highest inventory overhang among the eight cities. Its QTS rose to 8.2 quarters, or 2.05 years, in Q3 2026 from 7.8 quarters a year earlier.

The increase was mainly driven by supply. Developers launched new projects faster than buyers absorbed homes, pushing unsold inventory up 9% over the year. Average sales, meanwhile, increased by only 3%.

Delhi-NCR was close behind, with QTS rising to eight quarters, or two years, from 7.3 quarters in Q3 2025.

Knight Frank said overall unsold inventory remained stable in NCR, but the absorption period lengthened as average sales eased by 8%. The consultant attributed the slowdown primarily to weaker demand in the luxury housing category priced between INR 5-10 crores.

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Bengaluru, Pune also see inventory rise

Bengaluru recorded the sharpest annual increase in unsold residential inventory. Its QTS rose from 4.6 quarters, or 1.15 years, in Q3 2025 to 5.5 quarters, or 1.37 years, in Q3 2026.

Unsold inventory increased 21% over the year, while average sales remained steady.

Pune’s QTS increased from four quarters to 4.7 quarters, or around 1.17 years. Unsold inventory rose 16%, while average sales eased 1%.

Hyderabad’s QTS increased from 5.8 quarters to 6.1 quarters. Unsold inventory rose 7%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales.

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Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata see better absorption

Mumbai’s QTS declined to 6.4 quarters, or 1.6 years, from 6.6 quarters a year earlier. Unsold inventory fell 2%, while average sales rose 2%.

Chennai’s QTS fell to 4.4 quarters from 4.5 quarters, while Kolkata recorded the lowest QTS at 4.3 quarters, or around 1.07 years.

Gulam Zia, International Partner, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India, said the market continues to show resilience despite the marginal rise in QTS.

“Despite a marginal increase in Quarters to Sell, the Indian residential market, with an average QTS of 6.1 quarters, continues to demonstrate resilience. While NCR and Ahmedabad are witnessing longer absorption periods, QTS across the other six markets ranges from 4.3 to 6.4 quarters, signalling that the Indian residential market's fundamentals remain sound," said Zia.