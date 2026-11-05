Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
Radar, e-clutch and 54hp! CFMoto's new adventure bike brings an unexpected twist

Radar, e-clutch and 54hp! CFMoto's new adventure bike brings an unexpected twist

CFMoto unveils the 550MT adventure bike with a 54hp engine, rear radar, e-clutch and cruise control, alongside the off-road 550MT-X and feature-packed 125SC-S scooter.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 6:50 AM IST
Scooter shock
1/4

Scooter shock

A 125cc scooter with features usually associated with premium motorcycles? CFMoto has unveiled the 125SC-S, a futuristic urban scooter powered by a new 124.9cc liquid-cooled engine. It packs dual-channel ABS, traction control, Bluetooth/NFC keyless ignition and a 6.2-inch TFT display. The sharp design takes inspiration from CFMoto's SR motorcycle lineup, but the company has yet to reveal its official power figures.

Radar revolution
2/4

Radar revolution

A motorcycle that uses radar to improve rider awareness? CFMoto's new 550MT packs a rear radar system, electronic clutch, cruise control and cornering ABS into an adventure-touring package. Its 526cc parallel-twin engine produces 54hp and 52Nm of torque. With three riding modes and an 8-inch TFT display supporting Apple CarPlay, the bike brings an impressive electronics package. But how much will all this technology cost?

Clutch freedom
3/4

Clutch freedom

What if your next adventure motorcycle could make gear changes easier without sacrificing performance? CFMoto's new 550 platform introduces an electronic clutch alongside a bidirectional quickshifter. The 550MT also gets lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control and a massive 23-litre fuel tank for long-distance touring. Its adjustable seat height of 800–820mm could appeal to different riders, but the real-world benefits of the e-clutch remain to be tested.

Offroad weapon
4/4

Offroad weapon

A 250mm ground clearance and a 21-inch front wheel! CFMoto's 550MT-X is designed for riders who want to leave paved roads behind. Powered by the same 526cc parallel-twin engine as the 550MT, it features adjustable KYB suspension, a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Its dedicated off-road mode can disable traction control and rear-wheel ABS, giving riders more freedom on loose terrain. Could this become CFMoto's next serious adventure contender?

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended