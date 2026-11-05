Radar, e-clutch and 54hp! CFMoto's new adventure bike brings an unexpected twist

Scooter shock
A 125cc scooter with features usually associated with premium motorcycles? CFMoto has unveiled the 125SC-S, a futuristic urban scooter powered by a new 124.9cc liquid-cooled engine. It packs dual-channel ABS, traction control, Bluetooth/NFC keyless ignition and a 6.2-inch TFT display. The sharp design takes inspiration from CFMoto's SR motorcycle lineup, but the company has yet to reveal its official power figures.
Radar revolution
A motorcycle that uses radar to improve rider awareness? CFMoto's new 550MT packs a rear radar system, electronic clutch, cruise control and cornering ABS into an adventure-touring package. Its 526cc parallel-twin engine produces 54hp and 52Nm of torque. With three riding modes and an 8-inch TFT display supporting Apple CarPlay, the bike brings an impressive electronics package. But how much will all this technology cost?
Clutch freedom
What if your next adventure motorcycle could make gear changes easier without sacrificing performance? CFMoto's new 550 platform introduces an electronic clutch alongside a bidirectional quickshifter. The 550MT also gets lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control and a massive 23-litre fuel tank for long-distance touring. Its adjustable seat height of 800–820mm could appeal to different riders, but the real-world benefits of the e-clutch remain to be tested.
Offroad weapon
A 250mm ground clearance and a 21-inch front wheel! CFMoto's 550MT-X is designed for riders who want to leave paved roads behind. Powered by the same 526cc parallel-twin engine as the 550MT, it features adjustable KYB suspension, a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Its dedicated off-road mode can disable traction control and rear-wheel ABS, giving riders more freedom on loose terrain. Could this become CFMoto's next serious adventure contender?