Radar, e-clutch and 54hp! CFMoto's new adventure bike brings an unexpected twist

Clutch freedom

What if your next adventure motorcycle could make gear changes easier without sacrificing performance? CFMoto's new 550 platform introduces an electronic clutch alongside a bidirectional quickshifter. The 550MT also gets lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control and a massive 23-litre fuel tank for long-distance touring. Its adjustable seat height of 800–820mm could appeal to different riders, but the real-world benefits of the e-clutch remain to be tested.