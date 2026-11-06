Planning to buy a bike this Dhanteras? Some budget-friendly 350cc options other than Royal Enfield bullet

1. Honda CB350 – A Refined Alternative

Honda CB350

Engine: 348.36cc

Power: 20.7 bhp

Starting price: Around ₹1.95 lakh

The Honda CB350 is a strong alternative for riders who prioritise engine refinement and comfortable everyday riding. Its retro styling, upright riding position and smooth engine performance make it suitable for city commutes as well as highway journeys. It also offers a 15.2-litre fuel tank, making it a practical option for longer rides.

MUST READ: Buying a 350cc bike this Diwali? 5 options from ₹1.38 lakh, with mileage up to 40 km/l

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2. Jawa 350 – Classic Styling With Modern Performance

Jawa 350

Engine: 334cc

Power: 22.5 PS

Starting price: Around ₹2.11 lakh

The Jawa 350 is designed for riders who enjoy traditional motorcycle styling with modern engineering. Its comfortable seating arrangement and relaxed riding character make it suitable for daily travel and weekend touring. The motorcycle also gets a six-speed gearbox, adding to its highway usability.

3. Yezdi Roadster – A Powerful Monster

Yezdi Roadster

Engine: 334cc

Power: 29.17 PS

Starting price: Around ₹2 lakh

The Yezdi Roadster is a suitable option for enthusiasts looking for stronger performance without moving into a much more expensive segment. Its liquid-cooled engine, 29.63 Nm of torque and relaxed riding ergonomics make it suitable for city rides and occasional highway trips.

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4. Jawa 42 FJ – A Sporty Retro Roadster

Jawa 42 FJ

Engine: 334cc

Power: 29.17 PS

Starting price: Around ₹2.02 lakh

The Jawa 42 FJ brings a more contemporary design to the retro motorcycle segment. Its powerful engine, six-speed gearbox and sporty styling make it an interesting option for younger buyers. It can handle everyday commuting while offering enough performance for weekend highway rides.

DON'T MISS: Honda's Diwali surprise at Rs 2.32 lakh: A darker rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrives

Which 350cc Bike Should You Choose?

For everyday commuting, buyers should consider factors such as riding comfort, mileage, maintenance expenses, service network and ease of handling before making a purchase.

Additionally, buyers should compare fuel efficiency, resale value and spare parts availability to ensure the motorcycle remains economical and convenient to own in the long run.

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Note: All prices mentioned are approximate starting ex-showroom prices and may vary depending on the city, variant and dealership.