TVS's new 125cc beast looks ready to challenge KTM, but Indian buyers face a catch

KTM challenger
TVS has unveiled a new 125cc streetfighter that could give the KTM 125 Duke serious competition! Introduced at EICMA 2026, the RTR 125 LC produces 14.9 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque, almost matching the KTM's 15 PS and 11.9 Nm. With a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch, this entry-level motorcycle promises sporty performance. But can TVS challenge KTM's reputation for sharp handling?
Streetfighter makeover
Forget the ordinary 125cc commuter! The TVS RTR 125 LC arrives with aggressive lime-green and grey bodywork, a sharp LED headlamp and a muscular fuel tank inspired by shoulder blades. Its sculpted panels give it the appearance of a bigger streetfighter, while its compact proportions target entry-level European riders. But there's more beneath the striking design than just sporty styling.
Premium hardware
A 125cc motorcycle with hardware usually associated with bigger performance bikes? The TVS RTR 125 LC gets a trellis frame, 41mm KYB upside-down front forks, an adjustable rear monoshock and a cast swingarm. It also features 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Add 17-inch wheels to the package, and TVS appears to be targeting riders who want more than basic city commuting.
India heartbreak
TVS has packed its new 125cc motorcycle with a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, full-screen map mirroring, navigation and multiple riding modes. But there's a disappointing twist for Indian enthusiasts! Despite its Apache RTR branding and performance-focused equipment, the RTR 125 LC is intended for European markets and is unlikely to launch in India. So why might Indian riders miss out on this KTM rival?