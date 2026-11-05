TVS's new 125cc beast looks ready to challenge KTM, but Indian buyers face a catch

India heartbreak

TVS has packed its new 125cc motorcycle with a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, full-screen map mirroring, navigation and multiple riding modes. But there's a disappointing twist for Indian enthusiasts! Despite its Apache RTR branding and performance-focused equipment, the RTR 125 LC is intended for European markets and is unlikely to launch in India. So why might Indian riders miss out on this KTM rival?