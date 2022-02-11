Aarogya Setu App can now be used to generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account

Aarogya Setu users will now be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). The National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), on Friday announced the integration with Aarogya Setu, the government’s health app developed as a platform for COVID-19 vaccination.

Under the ABDM, a user can generate their 14-digit unique ABHA number. They can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records, etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.

“Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a wide usage of the mobile application. As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good,” Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), said.

“With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well,” he added.

Aarogya Setu app has a huge active user base and is already being used for a variety of COVID-19 related services. This includes contact tracing to check risk factor; Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines based self-assessment; vaccine booking; certificate download and status check, and many more. This integration with ABDM will add another feature of generating ABHA number for the app users.

The user can generate their ABHA number using their Aadhaar number and some basic demographic details like Name, Year of Birth (or Date of Birth), Gender and address (auto-populated once the user authenticates via Aadhaar OTP). If the user does not wish to use their Aadhaar, they can use their Driving License or Mobile Number to generate the ABHA number. Users can generate their ABHA number from: https://abdm.gov.in/ or the ABHA App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.ndhm.phr) or from other apps integrated with ABDM.

“With ABHA, Aarogya Setu has enabled an important consent based option for the citizens which will help them access their personal health record and useful services from the national digital health system,” Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has so far generated 16.4 crore ABHA numbers. There are over 21.4 crore Aarogya Setu users.

