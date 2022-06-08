Air quality panel orders ban on use of coal in Delhi-NCR from 2023

The usage of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, will be banned from January 1, 2023, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said in an order.

"In full effect, the use of coal as fuel shall be banned across NCR with effect from January 1, 2023," the air quality panel said in its June 3 order. It added that the ban will be enforced from October 1 in areas with PNG availability and will come into force in the entire National Capital Region starting January 1, 2023.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in power plants has been exempted from the ban.

India’s national capital Delhi is among the world’s most polluted capital cities and becomes a gas chamber every year as the winter approaches. This is mostly due to stubble-burning, climatic conditions and firecracker burning on Diwali.

The capital city and its adjoining areas have been steadily witnessing a daily AQI at around the 300-400 level mark, which is considered to be the most toxic air as per the pollution index.

According to environmental experts, the burning of coal is among the various reasons behind the polluted air in Delhi-NCR.

Interestingly, during the early winters last year, the Delhi government had shut five coal-fired plants to tackle air pollution in the city. In addition to this, the CAQM had also banned trucks carrying non-essential goods and stopped construction in Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

Recently, the Delhi government has allotted Rs 266 crore for the environment and forest sector in its Budget for FY23. The government is also experimenting with several measures to curb pollution in the city like ramping up electric buses for public transport, increasing the roadside green cover, and installing smog machines across the city.

(With input from agencies)