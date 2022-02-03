Chip-enabled e-passports to have advanced security features: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of External Affairs is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features, confirmed Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

V Muraleedharan was answering a question on whether the government has devised any framework to ensure safety and security, in light of the recent proposal of issuing e-passports.

Muraleedharan stated that the e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport.

"The chip characteristics are in line with guidelines of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, which defines standards for international travel documents, including the ePassports," he added.

Muraleedharan further explained that the personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet.

He added that in case anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of passport authentication.

"In addition to providing protection against fraudulent practices and tampering, the e-passport with its advanced security features will substantially upgrade existing passports and service to the citizens," conveyed Muraleedharan.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech for the financial year 2022-2023 announced that chip-based e-passports with futuristic technology will be rolled out within 2022-2023.

Earlier, Tej Bhatla, business unit head for public sector at TCS, assigned to work with Passport Seva Programme (PSP) for Indian passports, had told PTI. ''We will bring in the technology (for e-passport), but you know the sovereign functions like granting or printing of the passport booklet will continue with the government.''

The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip which will have important security-related data encoded on it, he said, adding that while some countries do have such passports already and others are working on it, India will be among the leaders in introducing such a system.

