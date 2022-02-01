Budget 2022: Chip-based e-passports to be rolled out within 2022-23, says FM 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech for the financial year 2022-2023 announced that chip-based e-passports with futuristic technology will be rolled out within 2022-2023.

Earlier, Tej Bhatla, business unit head for public sector at TCS, assigned to work with Passport Seva Programme (PSP) for Indian passports, had told PTI. ''We will bring in the technology (for e-passport), but you know the sovereign functions like granting or printing of the passport booklet will continue with the government.''

He explained that it will not be a completely paper-free document as work like visa stamping will continue, but will definitely reduce the need for paper through automation wherever possible.

The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip which will have important security-related data encoded on it, he said, adding that while some countries do have such passports already and others are working on it, India will be among the leaders in introducing such a system.

