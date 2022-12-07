Delhi MCD Results 2022: AAP dethrones BJP; key takeaways from the civic poll results

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: After Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The AAP has won 134 of 250 wards, pushing the BJP to the second position. The saffron party managed to cross 100-mark but fell way short of a majority. The Congress, as expected, came a distant third with just nine seats - the worst-ever performance so far.

1. AAP's victory marks an end to BJP's 15-year rule

With the latest win, the AAP has emerged as the single largest party in the MCD. It has got over 46 per cent votes against 36 per cent of the BJP. In 2017, BJP had won 181 seats of the (then) 270 municipal wards, while AAP secured 48 and Congress stood at 30. The BJP ruled MCD for 15 years.

2. Congress' decline continues

Congress has emerged as the biggest loser in this election. It has been reduced to just nine seats. "Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-year-long Congress rule in Delhi and now the 15-year-long (BJP) rule in MCD," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.

3. BJP wins big in areas held by AAP bigwigs

The BJP won three wards under Patparganj in the East Delhi assembly constituency which is held by Manish Sisodia. The names of the four wards under Patparganj constituency are Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali. BJP’s Renu Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh Negi, and Shashi Chandna won three wards while AAP’s Devender Kumar won Mayur Vihar Phase II.

BJP also won all of the seats in Satyendra Jain's constituency, which includes Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar, and Rani Bagh.

4. BJP is down, but not out

Exit polls had predicted an AAP landslide in Delhi MCD and a big loss for the BJP. However, results have shown that the saffron party still holds command when it comes to civic polls. Despite 15 years of rule and the AAP government in the city, the saffron party managed to hold the fort and win 104 seats, better than the poll projections.

