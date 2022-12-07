Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of Winners - AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi civic poll result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading for a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the BJP has won 35 seats whereas AAP has won 39 seats and Congress has secured 4 seats. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark and leading in 131 wards, the BJP is ahead in 103 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is ahead in 11 wards.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. Delhi has 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

MCD Elections 2022: Winners across wards

Narela

Bankner

Holambi Kalan

Alipur

Bakhtawarpur

Kadipur

Mukundpur

Sant Nagar

Rithala

Sultanpur-- AAP

Saboli

Adarsh Nagar

Mohan Garden-- BJP

Chirag Delhi-- BJP leading

Rohini-- BJP

Samaypur Badli-- BJP

Anand Vihar-- BJP

Gokulpuri-- BJP

Laxmi Nagar-- BJP

Mohan Nagar-- BJP

Lajpat Nagar-- BJP

Geeta Colony-- BJP

Siddhart Nagar-- BJP

Andrews Ganj

Burari-- AAP

Azadpur-- AAP

Dwarka-- AAP

Civil Lines-- AAP

Chandni Chowk-- AAP

Daryaganj-- AAP

Kapashera-- AAP

Jama Masjid-- AAP

Karol Bagh

Najafgarh

Rajinder Nagar

Hauz Khas

Keshav Puram

Rajouri Garden

Paharganj

Mithapur

Malaviya Nagar

Greater Kailash

Mehrauli

Budh Vihar

Pooth Khurd

Shastri Nagar

Sangam Park

Kishanganj

Delhi MCD election result - AAP winners list

Delhi MCD election result - BJP winners list

Laxmi Nagar- Alka Yadav

Rohini- Ritu Garg

Delhi MCD election result - Congress winners list

