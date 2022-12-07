Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of Winners - AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi civic poll result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading for a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the BJP has won 35 seats whereas AAP has won 39 seats and Congress has secured 4 seats. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark and leading in 131 wards, the BJP is ahead in 103 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is ahead in 11 wards.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. Delhi has 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray.
MCD Elections 2022: Winners across wards
Narela
Bankner
Holambi Kalan
Alipur
Bakhtawarpur
Kadipur
Mukundpur
Sant Nagar
Rithala
Sultanpur-- AAP
Saboli
Adarsh Nagar
Mohan Garden-- BJP
Chirag Delhi-- BJP leading
Rohini-- BJP
Samaypur Badli-- BJP
Anand Vihar-- BJP
Gokulpuri-- BJP
Laxmi Nagar-- BJP
Mohan Nagar-- BJP
Lajpat Nagar-- BJP
Geeta Colony-- BJP
Siddhart Nagar-- BJP
Andrews Ganj
Burari-- AAP
Azadpur-- AAP
Dwarka-- AAP
Civil Lines-- AAP
Chandni Chowk-- AAP
Daryaganj-- AAP
Kapashera-- AAP
Jama Masjid-- AAP
Karol Bagh
Najafgarh
Rajinder Nagar
Hauz Khas
Keshav Puram
Rajouri Garden
Paharganj
Mithapur
Malaviya Nagar
Greater Kailash
Mehrauli
Budh Vihar
Pooth Khurd
Shastri Nagar
Sangam Park
Kishanganj
Delhi MCD election result - AAP winners list
Delhi MCD election result - BJP winners list
Laxmi Nagar- Alka Yadav
Rohini- Ritu Garg
Delhi MCD election result - Congress winners list
Also read: Delhi MCD Election Result Live News: AAP races ahead of BJP, now leading on 129 seats
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today