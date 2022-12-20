'Discussed India’s digital transformation,' says EAM Jaishankar after meeting Google CEO Sundar Pichai

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he discussed "India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments" with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments," tweeted Jaishankar.

Pichai, who is in New Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Pichai said it was a delight to discuss innovation, technology and more issues with PM Modi.

''Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development,'' Modi tweeted.

Following their interaction, Pichai expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the ''great meeting'' with him.

''Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,'' he tweeted.

Murmu on Monday described Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan

''CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India,'' the president's secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.