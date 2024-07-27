Government extends Electric Mobility Scheme 2024, targets 560,000 EVs with outlay hiked to Rs 778 crore

The Union government has extended the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024) up to September 30 and has enhanced its outlay to Rs 778 crore.

Launched by Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India through gazette notification 1334 (E) dated March 13, the EMPS scheme aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

The scheme was originally set to run from April 1 to July 31 with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore.

The EMPS 2024 seeks to advance the government’s green initiatives and foster the growth of the EV manufacturing ecosystem. The scheme supports electric two-wheelers (e-2W) and electric three-wheelers (e-3W), including registered e-rickshaws, e-carts, and L5 category vehicles.

The scheme now targets to support 5,60,789 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising 5,00,080 electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and 60,709 electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws). This includes 13,590 rickshaws and e-carts, as well as 47,119 e-3Ws in the L5 category.

The enhanced outlay of Rs 778 crore includes Rs 769.65 crore for subsidies and demand incentives for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and Rs 8.35 crore for the administration of the scheme, including Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities and fees for the Project Management Agency.

Incentives will be available only for EVs equipped with advanced batteries to promote advanced technologies. The scheme is fund limited and the EVs are also restricted to targeted numbers for each defined category as mentioned.

With greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment friendly public transportation options for the masses, scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes. Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme, according to an official release.