Govt extends insurance scheme for healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty

The central government on Tuesday said that the insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 related duties has been extended further for a period of 180 days from today, and 1,905 claims have been settled under it so far.

It has been decided to extend the policy so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients, the health ministry stated.

Since the launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on March 30, 2020, 1,905 claims of health workers who died while being deployed on COVID-19 related duties have been settled, the Union Health Ministry further stated.

The PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs. 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

During an unprecedented situation, private hospital staff, retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

